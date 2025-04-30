Matt Thomas, award-winning Houston and Dallas journalist, dies at 41





Matt Thomas, a longtime Texas radio newsman and midday anchor at Houston Public Media, died on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 41.

Known for his steady, professional delivery and excellent news judgement, Thomas was a key part of Houston Public Media's news operation starting in July 2022. He helped lead local listeners through many important stories, including Hurricane Beryl last summer, the 2024 presidential election and the Houston snowstorm in January.

"Matt was a calm, reassuring voice in a fast-paced world of news," said Houston Public Media Executive Director of Content Operations and longtime friend Laurie Ramirez. "With his extensive background in news coverage in Texas, we were fortunate he was on our team here in Houston."

Thomas, a North Texas native, had a career that included ABC Radio News in New York City, KTRH in Houston, KRLD in Dallas and WFAA-TV in Dallas. He was also heard on public radio stations across Texas, anchoring statewide newscasts for The Texas Newsroom from Houston Public Media's studios.

As a young reporter, Thomas was assigned to some of the biggest stories in Houston and elsewhere. He spent several weeks sleeping in a news vehicle while covering Hurricane Katrina for KTRH in 2005, was part of the coverage of Enron's collapse and aftermath and reported live from the scene of the tragic downtown Dallas police shootings in 2016.

Thomas won numerous awards during his career, including regional Edward R. Murrow awards, a national Murrow for his work on a radio series and recognition from Texas Associated Press Broadcasters for other stories he produced.

"I was always a big fan of Matt over the years and was thrilled when we finally got to work together," said Jack Williams, Senior Director of Content at Houston Public Media. "Matt was such a solid addition to our newsroom and was always a great resource for our coverage. He will be greatly missed."

A lifelong Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks fan, Thomas brought his vast knowledge of Texas to his anchor job each day. He was often the first to know about breaking news across the state and helped reporters sort through the important nuances of stories.

Thomas is survived by his daughter Vada, parents Jeff and Felicia, sister Melissa and many beloved friends and colleagues in Houston and across Texas.

Funeral services are pending.

