Severe flooding devastates South Texas after storms dump extreme rainfall onto the region

Torrential storms have unleashed catastrophic flooding across South Texas, dumping more than half of a year's worth of rain onto the Rio Grande Valley within the span of 48 hours, according to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

“Texas is no stranger to natural disasters, but it’s important that Texans stand behind the Rio Grande Valley right now,” Miller said in a statement on Friday. “While rain was desperately needed, the sheer volume that has fallen in this region has caused severe harm.”

The drought-ridden region has endured severe thunderstorms since Wednesday. According to Miller, the hardest-hit areas include Cameron, Starr, Willacy and Hidalgo counties, located near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The National Weather Service issued several flash flood emergencies throughout the region into early Friday morning. The federal weather agency also issued a flood warning , which is less severe, for parts of the region until 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The extreme rainfall has forced road closures throughout South Texas and resulted in “damage to homes, vehicles, and infrastructure,” Miller said.

Over the last few days, TxDOT-Pharr District has posted videos to social media showing cars and trucks almost completely submerged in floodwaters.

A separate social media post from the City of Edinburg, located in Hidalgo County, shows residual water lingering throughout the city.

Officials from the city of Alamo in Hidalgo County confirmed at least 50 water rescues on Thursday, according to reporting from KRGV .