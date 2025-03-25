© 2025 KERA News
Police find 'suspicious' devices at Tesla showroom in North Austin

KUT 90.5 | By Trey Shaar,
Katy McAfee
Published March 25, 2025 at 5:07 AM CDT
The APD Bomb Squad was called in around 8 a.m. Monday after someone spotted a suspicious device at the North Austin dealership located at 12845 N. Highway 183.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Austin police officers found "suspicious" devices at a Tesla showroom that the department says were intended to start a fire.

The APD Bomb Squad was called in around 8 a.m. Monday after someone spotted the devices at the showroom at 12845 N. Highway 183.

The devices were taken into police custody.

Tesla vehicles, charging stations and dealerships around the country have been targets of protests and vandalism in recent weeks. The FBI has issued an alert telling the public to be vigilant near Tesla locations. The alert said most incidents have occurred at night and were conducted by a lone offender.

Multiple protests have been held at the North Austin showroom in recent weeks, urging onlookers to stop supporting Tesla and Elon Musk.

