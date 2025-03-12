Texas Senate approves bill to establish petroleum theft task force

The Texas Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill that would create a task force to combat the escalating issue of petroleum theft in the state.

Senate Bill 494 , authored by Republican Sen. Kevin Sparks of Midland, would form a statewide task force that would “analyze organized oil field theft and recommend solutions” to address petroleum-product theft in Texas, Sparks said on Wednesday. The taskforce, under the oversight of the Railroad Commission of Texas, would be made up of industry stakeholders and law enforcement agencies.

“Thieves engaged in organized theft often operate across multiple jurisdictions, complicating efforts to apprehend and charge them due to a lack of coordination between authorities,” Sparks said.

Petroleum theft has been a persistent problem in Texas. The Energy Security Council estimated that the industry lost up to 3% of all the oil produced in Texas in 2016, the most recent available data, equating to a revenue loss of $450 million to nearly $1.5 billion. At the time, the state moved to implement criminal offenses for petroleum product theft, but lawmakers like Sparks argue that the problem hasn’t improved.

In a recent interview with ABC Big 2 , Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said his department deals with “a lot of oil field theft” in West Texas and added that the department seized more than a million dollars of stolen oil field equipment just last year.

The bill would require the task force to submit a report every other year that includes “recommendations to increase transparency, improve security, enhance consumer protections, prevent the theft of petroleum products, and address the long-term economic impact of the theft of petroleum products.”

SB 494 will now move to the Texas House of Representatives for consideration. If passed, the Railroad Commission of Texas will be responsible for appointing members to the task force, with the initiative set to expire on Dec. 31, 2030.