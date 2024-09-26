Texas buys 630 acres to expand Enchanted Rock

Climbing to the top of Enchanted Rock is a long-held Texas rite of passage.

“It’s a badge of honor; it’s like climbing 40 flights of stairs. It’s not the easiest thing,” Doug Cochran, superintendent of Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, said of the pink, granite mountain in the middle of the Texas Hill Country. “It’s just gorgeous what you can see out here.”

And the parkland is expanding by about 40%. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved the purchase of 630 adjacent acres last month.

“It's pretty significant,” Cochran said. “The significance of it is the incredible views. As you’re coming from Fredericksburg to Enchanted Rock, you come around and see the whole valley.”

He said he's glad the view will be protected. The land had the potential to be developed and turned into a subdivision with hundreds of new homes, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Instead, it'll be part of the state's nature preserve.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission bought 630 acres (outlined in yellow) near Enchanted Rock State Natural Area last month.

The newly acquired land is a little different from the rest of Enchanted Rock. Cochran said there’s a slight elevation change, a creek that runs through the area and some small ponds. Park officials will collect public input to figure out what amenities will be added to the area.

Jeff Francell, director of land protection with The Nature Conservancy, said he has fond memories of climbing Enchanted Rock in his college years.

“If you had a free weekend, you drive over to Enchanted Rock, climb the rock and maybe go to Cooper’s and get barbecue in Llano,” he said. “It’s definitely one of those quintessential Texas experiences.”

The Nature Conservancy estimates over 250,000 people visit the park each year. Because of its popularity, the park started taking reservations in 2017 and usually reaches capacity every day.

Francell said he thinks the added land will help accommodate the crowds.

“It will definitely allow more people to get out there and experience the Hill Country,” he said.

McKenzie Moellering, communications manager for Fredericksburg's Convention and Visitor Bureau, said the nearby park draws in lots of visitors to Fredericksburg.

“That extra acreage allows for that area to be preserved a little bit better … to keep the area beautiful,” she said. “I’m really excited to see what they do with that.”

