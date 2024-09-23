© 2024 KERA News
Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX for using its land along the border

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:16 AM CDT
Makers of the humorous adult party game Cards Against Humanity say that SpaceX has trespassed on and damaged land it owns near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cards Against Humanity purchased the plot of land in Cameron County in 2017 to send a political message against President Donald Trump's border wall. The company used a supporter-funded campaign. Around 150,000 people contributed $15 towards purchasing the property.

Since the purchase, Cards Against Humanity says it has maintained the property in its natural state and placed a "No Trespassing" sign at the perimeter.

They now claim in a lawsuit filed on Thursday that SpaceX has been illegally using the land for at least the last six months as a parking lot and storage area for the space company’s contractors.

They also say the company has dumped gravel and other debris on the property.

Cards Against Humanity is seeking $15 million dollars in damages from SpaceX, and a permanent injunction preventing them from using the site.

SpaceX did not respond to TPR's request for comment.

Cards Against Humanity has created a website to publicize the lawsuit, noting their intention was to criticize to one billionaire's politics and they now find themselves at odds with another billionaire.

The popular game involves players completing fill-in-the-blank statements with usually offensive or politically incorrect statements. The Chicago-based company describes the game as "a party game for horrible people."

