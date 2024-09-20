TxDOT looks to pass off management of TxTag toll and customer services

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to switch over TxTag's toll-transaction processing and customer account services to the Harris County Toll Road Authority by the end of the year.

TxDOT recommends TxTag customers update their address, vehicle information and credit card information to avoid potential problems. It also advises customers to pay off any overdue bills as soon as possible.

TxDOT currently has a $185 million contract with TTEC Government Solutions to provide customer service. That deal is set to expire Nov. 14.

If the transition goes forward, current TxTag customers would still be able to use their toll stickers and would not need to get an EZ TAG from the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

But drivers won't need to use either TxTAG or HCTRA's EZ Pass. As the CTRMA's website explains, tolling transponders can be used from a number of different areas, including North Texas, Kansas and Florida.

After the transition, customers would manage their accounts through the HCTRA website. Customers would still be able to use any of the TxTag locations in the Austin area for in-person services.

Although the HCTRA would collect tolls, TxDOT would continue to be responsible for maintaining its toll roads, including SH 130, SH 45N, SH 45SE and MoPac.

TxDOT said it expects the transition to occur in phases beginning at the end of this year, but it could stop the process at any point. It said it would keep customers updated.

Nathan Bernier contributed to this report.

