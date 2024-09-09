12-year-old arrested and charged after threatening mass shootings in seven San Antonio schools

The San Antonio Police Department arrested a 12-year-old boy on Sunday after he threatened to shoot up multiple schools in San Antonio.

The boy posted an image of an assault rifle on Instagram and listed seven San Antonio schools, along with the dates he planned to attack them.

The schools included Tafolla Middle School, Sarah S. King Elementary, Idea School, Alonso S. Perales Elementary, Ramiro P. Estrada Achievement, Rhodes Middle School and Abraham Kazen Middle School.

With the help of multiple law enforcement entities, SAPD apprehended the boy without incident on Sunday night. The boy was charged with seven counts of felony terroristic threat.

San Antonio ISD said in a statement on Facebook that it is heightening security throughout the district this week for additional safety.

“As a precaution, we are enhancing police presence around our campuses this week to ensure everyone's safety. We are and always will be vigilant to protect everyone in our care. Again, the post is not credible,” the statement explained.

SAISD also said that “all is safe” after the suspect was arrested.

“There were no weapons at the suspect's home, and officers affirm the threat was not credible," officials explained. "We take all potential threats seriously, and we will continue to take additional safety measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.”

SAPD encouraged parents to monitor their children’s social media activity and report any suspicious behavior.

The threat came days after a 14-year-old gunman killed two students and two teachers in Georgia. The gunman’s father was also charged for providing his son with the semiautomatic AR-15-style rifle that was used in the massacre.

Copyright 2024 Texas Public Radio