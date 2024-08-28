DCTA, Denton team up to fund bike lanes on McKinney Street

The Denton County Transportation Authority announced plans to help fund six projects to provide safer transit for commuters — including those on foot and on bike — around Denton and Lewisville.

The projects total about $21.1 million, with $6.96 million being requested through DCTA’s Transportation Reinvestment Program (TRiP), which provides financial assistance to member cities for transit-related projects.

DCTA Planning Manager Karina Maldonado said one project is for Lewisville and five are the city of Denton.

Denton

The biggest of Denton’s five multimodal improvement projects will bring sidewalks and bicycle lanes to McKinney Street between Carroll Boulevard and Woodrow Lane, at a cost of $6.76 million.

The city of Denton will fund about $5.2 million, while DCTA will contribute $1.51 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2026 or early 2027.

“This project is intended to facilitate bicycle and pedestrian connectivity to transit stops along all current connect routes,” Maldonado said.

On Riney Road, about $6.5 million will go to improving the side path and safety on Riney between North Bonnie Brae Street and U.S. Highway 77 (North Elm Street).

Maldonado said the goal of this project is to increase safety, accessibility and connectivity for bike users in the area near

Denton High School.

Residents and Denton High families have expressed concerns about safety for pedestrians and cyclists there, especially as Denton ISD continues construction on a future elementary school on Riney.

Denton is constructing a temporary 5-foot asphalt path along Riney due to safety concerns.

The city will fund about $5.7 million of the Riney project, and DCTA will fund about $750,000.

On Woodrow Lane, an $850,000 multimodal improvement project will include sidewalks, street paths and bike lanes. The agency will fund the full project. Construction is expected in 2027.

“The improvements here are proposed to provide safe bicycle and pedestrian connectivity between the A-train Rail Trail to the south and connect to [DCTA Connect bus] Route 3, which is on East McKinney Street,” Maldonado said.

An $850,000 project on Morse Street and Woodrow Lane will update traffic and safety signals to improve pedestrian safety. DCTA is funding the project, which is expected to begin between late 2026 and the second quarter of 2027.

“Staff will coordinate with the city of Denton to ensure that the signals, design and construction prioritize bicycle and pedestrian crossings to safely connect users to the A-train rail trail,” Maldonado said.

Lastly, $2 million will go to a sidewalk connectivity and shelter pad allowance project for existing and new DCTA bus stops along Connect Routes 3, 6 and 7. The project will add Americans with Disability Act-compliant concrete landings, shelter pads and sidewalk connections.

DCTA will fund $1 million, and the North Central Texas Council of Governments will fund $1 million as well.

Construction is expected to begin between this year and late 2025.

“This project will help us leverage COG-awarded funds to install bus amenities and help overall accessibility and user experience for our customers,” Maldonado said.

“Staff will heavily coordinate with the city on this project to prioritize stop locations based on ridership and other factors.”

Lewisville

In Lewisville, a $2 million transit-oriented development will include wider sidewalks, street trees and safer pedestrian crossings to improve mobility between the development and DCTA’s future administration office.