New policy blocks transgender Texans from changing sex on driver's licenses

Transgender Texans will not be able to change the sex listed on their driver’s licenses, according to an agency policy change rolled out this week.

Under the new policy, Texans will not be able to change the sex on their current licenses unless it is to fix a clerical error. Sheri Gipson, the chief of the Driver License Division at the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed the change when reached by phone on Wednesday.

It comes as conservative states across the country move to make it more difficult for transgender Texans to update their documents with the sex that matches their gender identity. Similar steps have recently been taken in Florida , Kansas and Montana.

Civil rights advocates in Florida argue the move violated federal laws meant to keeping license rules consistent across states, according to the 19th* .

Transgender Texans could previously change the sex listed on their driver’s license by bringing an original certified court order or an amended birth certificate verifying the change, according to an archived version of the Department of Public Safety license website .

As of Wednesday, this information was no longer on the website .

A department spokesman did not immediately respond to an email about the change.

