Texas’ immigration-enforcement bill, SB4, is back in federal appeals court Wednesday

Attorneys for the state of Texas will face off once again with Biden administration lawyers in federal appeals court Wednesday over Senate Bill 4, Texas’ controversial immigration enforcement law.

The law has been on hold for weeks after a three-judge panel of appellate judges ruled to keep it blocked. That came after a federal judge in Austin ruled in late February that the law likely conflicted with federal immigration policy.

Wednesday’s hearing will be on that appeal and focus on whether the law is constitutional.

What is SB4?

Passed in late 2023 by Texas’ Republican-controlled legislature, SB 4 permits local and state law enforcement officers to arrest people suspected of being in the country illegally. A first offense is a misdemeanor and increases to a felony for repeat offenses.

The law also permits a local judge – regardless of knowledge or training on immigration matters – to order a migrant to return to Mexico, regardless of nationality. The government of Mexico is on record opposing the law and has said it will not accept foreign nationals deported to that country.

Mexico’s government also said in a court brief that the law could sour the current relationship between the U.S. and Mexico.

Texas Republicans who favor the law have said it’s necessary due to the record number of unauthorized crossings into the country since President Biden was elected. They argue that if the federal government won’t do its job, Texas has a right to step in.

Opponents – including the Biden administration, El Paso County, and advocacy groups Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center and American Gateways – say SB 4 will lead to racial profiling.

What’s the status of the law?

The law can’t be enforced right now. That’s because the same three-judge panel of judges hearing Wednesday’s arguments already decided, in a 2-to-1 decision, that SB 4 should stay blocked while the case plays out.

That decision on March 27 came after a flurry of legal back-and-forth that saw the law paused, briefly put in place, and then blocked again.

Why was the law blocked in the first place?

U.S. District Judge David Ezra ruled in late February that the law is likely unconstitutional because the federal government has jurisdiction over immigration matters.

“Several factors warrant an injunction. First, the Supremacy Clause and Supreme Court precedent affirm that states may not exercise immigration enforcement power except as authorized by the federal government,” Ezra, who was appointed by former President Reagan, wrote. “Second, SB 4 conflicts with key provisions of federal immigration law, to the detriment of the United States’ foreign relations and treaty obligations.”

The legislation was originally scheduled to go into effect March 5.

What can we expect from the three-judge panel hearing the case again?

It’s hard to predict what any court is going to do. But we do have some insight into what the judges think about ramping up state-based enforcement after last month’s decision to keep the law on hold.

When the panel will issue its ruling after Wednesday isn’t clear. But legal experts say it could come earlier than usual because of the panel’s earlier decision.

However, whatever the appeals court decides, it’s likely the case will ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.