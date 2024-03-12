Sanger is on track to double in size; new residential projects will bring units up to 6,500

The city of Sanger is expected to double in size with expected residential units increasing from the current 3,438 to nearly 6,500.

In addition to the commercial market, growth is expected through the industrial market led by a project funded by a company owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Here’s how Sanger is expected to grow:

Housing expected to increase

Along Belz Road, a retail and residential project will break ground in June that is expected to bring more than 900 living units to the area, including single-family lots for sale, build-to-rent units, duplexes and multi-family units.

Phases six and seven of the Sanger Circle project, which claims to be the only master planned community in Sanger, and Sanger Preserves are moving forward and expected to bring in more than 1,700 single-family homes, several duplexes and townhomes, and more than 1,100 multifamily units.

Project Lane Ranch features plans for more than 1,000 single-family homes, over 100 townhomes and over 250 multi-family units. This development includes an assisted living facility and 27 acres of business/retail space.

Jerry Jones’ investment in the industrial market

In the industrial market, Jones’ Blue Star Land purchased land for industrial construction in Sanger back in 2021.

The 278-acre Blue Star Industrial Park began construction in 2022 that will include eight warehouses and several other industrial businesses to bring more than 339,000 square feet of industrial space to Sanger.

The property is adjacent to a major Walmart distribution center in Sanger.

New coffee shop and urgent care opening soon

Plans are underway for Scooter’s Coffee at 902 N. Stemmons Freeway.

An urgent care facility is in the works at the intersection of Church Street and Interstate 35. According to a news release, Integrity Urgent Care is set to open this summer.

“These commercial ventures not only bring convenience to our residents but also contribute to the economic vitality of Sanger,” Sanger Mayor Thomas Muir said in the release.