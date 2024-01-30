Texas Supreme Court hears challenge to gender-affirming care ban

The Supreme Court of Texas hears oral arguments today challenging Senate Bill 14, the gender-affirming care ban that went into effect last September.

SB 14 blocks trans minors from accessing gender-affirming medical care, like puberty blockers and hormone therapy. It also revokes the licenses of any doctors who offer this care to trans youth under 18.

Texas families of trans youth sued the state and some Texas agencies last year, stating the law was threatening the health and well-being of their children and interfering with their medical treatment.

Gender-affirming care is supported by major medical associations across the United States as the best standards of care for trans youth. The American Academy of Pediatrics supports “giving transgender adolescents access to the health care they need” and “opposes any laws or regulations that discriminate against transgender and gender-diverse individuals, or that interfere in the doctor-patient relationship.”

A Travis County judge granted a temporary injunction in August to stop the law from going into effect, but the state appealed, overturning the injunction.

Now, lawyers from the ACLU of Texas and Lambda Legal are asking the Supreme Court of Texas to overturn the law.

This story will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Elena Rivera at erivera@kera.org

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

