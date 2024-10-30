-
The AG also said he’d make a criminal referral against the lawmaker, who apologized for texting a Court of Criminal Appeals judge about a new trial for the death row inmate.
Leach, one of the driving forces behind the effort to stop Roberson’s execution, later apologized to the judge, who told the lawmaker there were still pending matters before the court.
Texas’ junk science statute has remained hamstrung for the last decade. So too have other criminal justice reforms, despite efforts from the Texas House.
Texas House members are weighing whether the shaken baby syndrome theory should have been used in convicting Robert Roberson of the 2002 death of his 2-year-old daughter.
Roberson was scheduled to be executed on Thursday but an unprecedented legal move, a subpoena from the Texas House, saved him from lethal injection. Legislators are investigating why the state’s junk science law has not been applied in Roberson’s case and others on death row.
The state’s highest civil court said it wants a lower court to resolve a separation-of-powers issue raised by a group of Texas lawmakers who subpoenaed the death row inmate the night before he was set to be put to death.
An unusual legal move has bought more time for a Texas man who was set to be executed this evening.
With Roberson’s options dwindling, a House panel used its bully pulpit to prove his case and excoriate the failures of the state’s junk science law.