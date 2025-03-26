-
Four veterans of the Army's 1st Cavalry Division traveled from across the country to see each other and visit the National Medal of Honor Museum.
Veterans from across North Texas stood side by side at the opening ceremony of the $270 million museum, the only one in the nation devoted to sharing the stories of the more than 500 recipients of the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military decoration for valor in combat.
The national museum tells the stories of 3,500 medal recipients.
National Medal of Honor Museum will open to the public March 25 in Arlington. Here’s what to expect inside the floating gray obelisk.
Museum organizers say when the exhibit opens March 25, it will share the real stories of often-ordinary Americans who took extraordinary actions in combat.