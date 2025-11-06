Arlington to honor veterans at second Veterans Day Parade

Arlington will welcome veterans from across North Texas to its entertainment district for the Arlington Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11.

Organizers said they are glad to see the event return, with hopes that it becomes a new Arlington tradition.

“It’s a powerful moment for our community to come together, honor those who’ve served, and reflect on the values that unite us,” parade coordinator Kevin Donovan said.

If you go: What: Arlington Veterans Day Parade Where: Arlington’s Entertainment District When: Parade starts at 5 p.m. Nov. 11. When the parade ends at 7 p.m., the drone show will begin. Admission: Free For more information, click here

Last year’s inaugural parade featured about 100 groups commemorating the service of veterans. This year, organizers say the parade will feature an F-18 flyover and procession with military units, local groups and veterans’ organizations.

There will be a veteran services area, for; gathering resources and support for veterans and their families; a military vehicle showcase; and a drone show following the parade.

Organizers also encourage spectators to bring new, unwrapped toys. The event is working with Toys for Tots, a national program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that provides underprivileged children with toys.

Chris Moss is a reporting fellow for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@fortworthreport.org.

