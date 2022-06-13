Search Query
Moms Demand Action
Texas News
In Texas, Moms Demand Action got more than 20,000 new supporters after Uvalde
Bill Chappell
"My own historically Republican mother told me she looked up her senators and called them for the first time in her life," Liz Hanks, who leads the Texas chapter of Moms Demand Action, told NPR.