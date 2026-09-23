Dallas Wings close out regular season tonight against Seattle

Tonight the Dallas Wings are hoping for one last win against the Seattle Storm before heading into the playoffs.

The Wings are hoping to build back momentum after Monday's one point loss (87-86) loss to the Phoenix Mercury snapped Dallas' six-game win streak.

After the game, players and coaches expressed their disappointment in the final score after the game. Coach Jose Fernandez said going into the next game they need to do better.

“I think what everybody's gonna remember is the last minute of the game,” Fernandez said. “And it's something that we've talked about all year, how important every possession matters on both ends of the floor.”

The game wasn’t a complete loss though. After scoring 30 points throughout the game, Paige Bueckers set a new record for most points in a single season in Wings with 853 total. The record was previously held by Arike Ogunbowale’s 2023 total of 849.

Despite her achievement Bueckers, said she remains focused on how the team can continue to improve.

“We just got to be better, more locked in,” Bueckers said. “Just being more disciplined in our game plan and sticking to that and defending without fouling.”

The Wings are deadlocked with the New York Liberty ranked seventh in the league, narrowly trailing the Washington Mystics. Seattle ranks sixth in the WNBA, but the results of tonight's game could shake things up.

The Wings will face off in the Storm's home arena, at 9 p.m. central.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.