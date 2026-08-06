The University of North Texas hits the ground running on opening day of fall practice

North Texas didn’t have a whole lot of players who could provide perspective when it came to where it stood after the opening day of fall practice when compared to the landmark season the Mean Green enjoyed last year.

Most everyone, at least when it comes to those who played key roles, has moved on.

Baron Tipton is one of the few remining, and that might be stretching it a bit considering the wide receiver caught just two passes last year when the Mean Green finished 12-2 and beat San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl.

That perspective — albeit a limited one — was the reason Tipton drew the assignment Wednesday after the opening session of fall drills of putting where UNT stands in context.

“We’re really close,” Tipton said on a sizzling morning at the Lovelace and McNatt Families Practice Facility. “The first day of fall camp, there might be a couple of missed opportunities, but overall, we had a really good summer.

“Everything’s coming together. We look really good.”

What no one — not even new coach Neal Brown — knows at this point is what that means for the Mean Green as they close in on their season opener at Indiana on Sept. 5.

The hope heading into the opening day of fall workouts was that UNT would benefit from its offseason program and hit the ground running. That’s exactly what the Mean Green did.

“I thought the guys had good energy, which is a credit to our strength and conditioning staff,” Brown said. “Coach Jordan Diaz and his staff helped us come in at full strength. A lot of teams don’t.

“We were able to handle the heat and the amount of running we did. I was really, really proud of them.”

Conditioning was just the first of several concerns for UNT. Brown also brought in a fresh batch of assistant coaches with him.

The Mean Green’s systems are all new, as are more than 50 transfers who arrived in the offseason. Those newcomers and UNT’s veterans showed a grasp of the systems Brown and his staff spent the summer installing and helped 18 fall additions who hit the field for the first time Wednesday get up to speed.

“You can tell we got a lot of reps,” said linebacker Zakye Barker, one of those offseason additions who arrived at UNT from SMU. “The mindset going into fall camp has been, if you don’t know, it’s on you.”

It’s a good start, but Brown made it clear that’s all it was. There’s plenty UNT will need to stack on that foundation, particularly when the team starts the padded portion of drills.

“We’re playing flag football basically right now,” Brown said. “Our guys know what to do from an execution standpoint, but can we do it when you bring the physicality piece?”

UNT will begin to find that out soon. The good news for the Mean Green is that they started from a solid base.

“It was great to be back out there, throw the ball around, run routes and get good competition against the defense,” Tipton said. “The first day everyone is excited and ready to go compete.”

White full go on first day

One of the key storylines of fall camp will be the progress of running back Jahiem White.

The West Virginia transfer who suffered a season-ending knee injury last fall was a full participant in the Mean Green’s opening workout, which as always was a non-contact affair.

“He was full tilt today,” Brown said. “He’s an elite player. We have to figure out how we want to use him and get him the ball. He can be a difference-maker for us for sure.”

White rushed for rushed for 1,879 yards and 14 touchdowns in 27 games with the Mountaineers.

Jackson fares well in opener

Brown said at American Conference media day that Central Florida transfer Tayven Jackson has the edge in the race to start at quarterback with Chaston Ditta and Chris Jimerson Jr.

“I thought Tayven handled himself well today,” Brown said. “Jimerson flashed, and Ditta does some really good things.”

Brown has said that he won’t have to make a call as to who will start among the trio. The best player will naturally rise to the top.

Judging who that player is will be a bottom-line evaluation.

“Whoever scores touchdowns,” Brown said of how he’ll judge the race. “It’s a pretty simple deal.

“The production tells you.”

The only question is when that answer will come.

“I don’t ever put a timeline on it,” Brown said. “We’ll name a starter. I don’t have any problem doing that, but I try not to put any timelines on it because it’ll play out how it’s supposed to play out.”

Position battles shaping up

The race for the starting quarterback job will draw the lion’s share of attention in fall practice, but it’s far from the only position battle UNT must sort through.

Brown said there are at least eight players competing for a starting job at wide receiver. UNT is also looking for a running back to back up White. Nick Osho and Brenson Haygood are among the options.

McNeese transfer Brandon Jones has grabbed one of the starting safety spots, but who lands the second starting role is in question. Taye Seymore and Bryce Garza are among the possibilities.

There are also spots open on UNT’s depth chart at linebacker, where the Mean Green are looking for a fifth option. The Mean Green also have several players competing for the backup cornerback spots.

UNT’s depth chart on its defensive line is also far from settled.

Allen to practice during lawsuit

Linebacker Kenton Allen will work out with the Mean Green until a ruling in the lawsuit he filed along with Baylor defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler against the NCAA comes down.

Both are seeking an additional season of eligibility.

Allen was a backup last season, when he posted 11 tackles in 10 games.

“He’s a great kid,” Brown said. “He’s got a 30-day window when he can practice. We’re being careful about how many reps he gets because we’re unsure about his future.”