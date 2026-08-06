How UT Dallas is helping reduce a semiconductor workforce shortage

Semiconductors have become big business in Texas.

The state legislature has invested more than a billion dollars in the industry since 2023 and Texas leads the nation in semiconductor chip exports.

The booming industry has led to an increase in workforce needs, which is where the University of Texas at Dallas comes in.

The school leads the North Texas Semiconductor Institute, which is dedicated to expanding workforce development in this area.

The Institute's director, Ted Moise, and assistant director, Eden Zielinski, told NTX Now's Miranda Suarez why semiconductors are such a big deal and how they are helping to train the next generation of technicians to work on this technology.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity. To hear the full conversation, click the 'listen' button above.

What is a semiconductor?

A semiconductor is a material that acts kind of like a tiny, electrical switch. It controls electrical current, acting as either a conductor to let energy flow or an insulator, blocking electricity.

Why have they become so prevalent?

Moise says there are a few reasons semiconductors have become "omnipresent" — functionality and cost.

From 1970 onwards, he said engineers learned how to shrink the size of a semiconductor device called a transistor.

"As a result, everything that can be controlled electronically, can be done very cheaply by electronics as compared to something mechanical," he said. "Now, your iPhone or your cell phone today has millions of times more computing power than the Apollo guidance computer that sent somebody to the moon and back in the late 60s."

Moise said that's all because engineers were able shrinking semiconductor technology, but still improve their power at functionality and reduce cost.

As demand grows, so do workforce needs

With the rapid expansion of semiconductor technology, the industry could be staring down the barrel of a labor crisis. The Semiconductor Industry Association estimates the U.S. could see a shortfall of roughly 67,000 workers by 2030. Zielinski says that's because people don't know about the industry.

"A long time ago, Intel used to put on commercials with people in bunny suits, and they'd dance around," she said. "So, people knew about the semiconductor industry, but over the last 15 years, nobody does that anymore. So, the industry has just gone into the background."

In December of 2022, Moise said the Institute held a semiconductor workforce summit at UT-Dallas and asked local companies what they needed. While they did need engineers, they also needed technicians, and the problem was North Texas-wide, all the way from Dallas up to Sherman.

The skills students learn are transferrable

Moise said when you're learning advanced manufacturing skills, those skills can be applied to other manufacturing positions.

"They could be applied to fulfillment centers like Amazon or Wal-Mart, with all those gigantic robots moving around in fulfilling orders," he said. "So, those skills are transferrable."

Miranda Suarez is a co-host of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org.

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