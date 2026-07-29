Chicharito signed by expansion Atlético Dallas in the USL Championship

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, the all-time leading scorer for the Mexican national team, has signed with Atlético Dallas in the USL Championship.

Hernández is the first player signed by the expansion club, which will begin play next year in the second-tier of U.S. professional soccer, below Major League Soccer. The 38-year-old Hernández signed a two-year-deal with an option for a third year, Dallas announced on Monday.

“I believe Dallas deserves a club that reflects its passion for football, its diversity, and its future,” Hernández said in a statement. “I want to help create a winning culture, inspire young players across North Texas, and give our supporters a team they can believe in from the very beginning. I didn’t come here simply to finish my career. I came here to help build the future of football in Dallas.”

A striker, Hernández played for Mexico in three World Cups. He has scored an team high of 52 goals in 109 matches, but has not played for the national team since 2019.

His club career includes stops in the Premier League and the German Bundesliga. He played for Manchester United from 2010-14, with 37 goals in 103 appearances. More recently he played in MLS for the LA Galaxy from 2020-23, scoring 38 goals in 74 games, before spending the 2024-25 season with Guadalajara in Liga MX.

Hernández was part of the FOX broadcast team for the recent World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, serving as an analyst.

“Javier gives us world-class quality on the field, but just as importantly he brings professionalism, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to winning. Those qualities become contagious inside a locker room, and they’re exactly what we want this club to represent from day one,” said sporting director Brian Corcoran. “His willingness to mentor, combined with the qualities he will bring on the field makes this a perfect first signing for our club.”

Former LaLiga and Ligue 1 midfielder Peter Luccin was named the team's first coach in February.