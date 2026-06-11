North Texans share their favorite World Cup memories ahead of this year's tournament

FC Dallas / Courtesy Photo Joshua Nascimento, 29, and son of legendary Brazilian player Pelé, works with FC Dallas.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is making its way into North Texas.

Arlington's AT&T Stadium, which will be called Dallas Stadium for the World Cup, is set to host nine matches — the most out of any other city.

KERA News spoke with some North Texans about some of their favorite memories in past World Cups and the impact soccer has had in their lives.

This story has been edited for length and clarity.

Joshua Nascimento (Dallas)

Strength and conditioning coach, FC Dallas

"Best World Cup moment for sure has to be the 2006 World Cup where I was in the final. I was able to watch that final. I was young, but I remember, and for me it was like a magical moment. It was one of my dreams, and I was there to be there for it."

Mario Perez (Fort Worth)

Attorney

Mario Perez / Courtesy Photo Mario Perez, 51, said he was finishing his degree at UTA when he remembers watching France winning the World Cup in 1998.

"For me, growing up watching the World Cup really highlighted major periods of my life and it sort of sparked a lifelong passion for the game of soccer. I followed a number of the games but I guess it was the 1998 World Cup when I really began to focus. I was finishing my degree at UTA and got to see some incredible soccer with that amazing French national team that won the World Cup."

"That sort of cemented my interest when the next World Cup came around and this time I was actually treating myself to watching the World Cup which was being hosted in Japan and South Korea before I started studying for the Texas bar exam."

Kalid Robledo (Dallas)

Relationship Banker

Kalid Robledo / Courtesy Photo Kalid Robledo, 28, works as a relationship banker.

"I've been watching every World Cup ever since the 2006 final. I was a young kid whenever I first saw Italy play France in that final (2006 World Cup). It really does feel like, almost like out of this world that it's coming here, it's coming home, you know? Because it's something that you always watch and you feel like you're part of it. Seeing 2010, seeing South Africa with the vuvuzelas, seeing the World Cup go to Brazil in 2014, or seeing it visit Russia in 2018, it's such an adrenaline rush, and it just feels like a dream come true that it's coming over to Dallas."

"And just the atmosphere there at the AT&T Stadium is exhilarating. It's not even a full word that can really describe the ambience that happens whenever a soccer match is happening."

Alondra Martinez-Gallegos (Dallas)

Alondra Gallegos-Martinez / Courtesy Photo Alondra Gallegos-Martinez, 25 (right), and her mother Irene Gallegos (left).

Landscaper, Manager of Liga Azteca Soccer League

"When Mexico was playing, I believe in the 2014 World Cup, I remember whenever they scored a goal, I lived in an apartment complex where the center was like a big patio, so a lot of the apartments would be facing each other. I remember all of my neighbors, they're like, 'Goal!' And it was just such a wholesome moment because at that time I knew we were all locked in, we were all watching the game and we were able to share that joy together even if I didn't know my next door neighbor, just seeing her come out and celebrating together, even though we're watching the games in our separate homes.

"One of the memories that I have is of course the classic 'no era penal.' (Mexico vs. the Netherlands, 2014 World Cup). Which I remember I was crying, I was sobbing that day when it happened because I just saw like the World Cup leave Mexico's hands. And it was a very devastating moment but those are some vivid memories where I even just like looking back today it makes me even more excited just knowing that the World cup is here."

Anthony Harris (Fort Worth)

Anthony Harris / Courtesy Photo Anthony Harris, 48, is the general manager for Fort Worth Vaqueros FC.

General Manager, Fort Worth Vaqueros FC

"The last time [the World Cup] was here was in 1994. I went to Germany-South Korea at the Cotton Bowl. And you really didn't know that the World Cup was going on unless you went to a game. You didn't see it out on the streets. You didn't see it at bars or restaurants very much. The only way is by going to a games. And I remember vividly going to that game. It was a great experience.

"I think one of my biggest memories and kind of just experience that I love about the World Cup and I love wanting other people to experience that and wanting other to learn about is - it's a global party. It's a sport that is supported by the whole world and when the World Cup comes around, doesn't matter your age, color, skin, whatever. We're all there to support this amazing game and it really brings together a lot of nations from the whole world supporting the same sport."

Marilyn Boafo (Denton)

Marilyn Boafo / Courtesy Photo Marilyn Boafo, 24, is an emergency room discharge coordinator.

Emergency Room Discharge Coordinator

"My family is Ghanian. I just love how much it brings my family and our friends as well, together, when it comes to watching the game. We'd have our flags, we have food, we have our jerseys on, we're music playing. We're just all sitting in front of the TV waiting to see when we will score because hopefully, we'll put numbers up on the board.

"I remember when the 2010 World Cup was on. I was only about eight or nine, but I remember it so vividly because Ghana just had some of the best games I would say in the World Cup in general. I remember every single time Ghana had scored, me and my siblings would run outside, run to our neighbor's house, knock on the door just yelling and screaming in excitement. And whenever the game was called and it was final time, I remember whenever we ran out there to scream and yell, they were already standing out there just expecting us."

Manuel Espino (Fort Worth)

Retired teacher, soccer coach

Manuel Espino / Courtesy Photo Manuel Espino, 56, with his team. Espino says that "soccer has always been my first love in terms of coaching."

"I started following the World Cup in 1978 because both years, I think in 78 and 86, we would go to Juarez for summer vacation. And I got to experience World Cup fever like I've never experienced because Mexico was a host nation (in 1986).

"I've been a long-time soccer coach. I've coached youth sports probably since my son was in youth sports back in 2006 and I had a one-year teaching summer first year. I taught from 2006 till probably about 2022. Soccer has always been my first love in terms of coaching and also with the impact that I've made throughout the years."

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Tarrant County Accountability Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

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