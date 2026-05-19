Watch our new podcast about the World Cup: When the World Comes to Texas

This summer, North Texas is hosting nine matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off June 14. With those matches, the Netherlands, Japan, England, Croatia, Argentina, Austria, Japan and Sweden will descend on North Texas – along with their fans and their many traditions.

But this isn’t the first time the U.S. has hosted the biggest sporting event in the world. The World Cup was here in 1994, and it was then and there that Michael Hitchcock discovered a love for the sport of soccer. Now, Hitch works as a soccer management executive, and he sat down with Ron and Miranda to talk about how soccer went from being a neglected sport to one of major status in the country.

Watch the video or listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple.