The World Cup returns to SMU: Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium selected as training site

Southern Methodist University has been selected as an official training site for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, the university announced Monday.

Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium, home to the university’s soccer, track and field and cross-country teams, will serve as an official Venue Specific Training Site during the tournament this June and July.

The facility will host participating teams as they prepare to play in the nine World Cup matches taking place at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, which will be known as Dallas Stadium during the event.

“SMU is proud to help welcome the FIFA World Cup to our region,” SMU President Jay Hartzell said in a statement. “This opportunity reflects the strength of our partnerships, our global community and the exceptional experiences available to our students and faculty.”

Located on SMU’s main campus in University Park, Washburne Stadium opened in 2022 following extensive renovations to the facility previously known as Westcott Field — which also served as training site during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

The national teams from Germany, Bulgaria, Sweden and the Netherlands trained at the facility ahead of their matches played at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Fair Park.

Team training sessions at the stadium will not be open to the public, the university said in the statement.

While the 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place in 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico, Arlington’s nine matches— more than any other city —will reinforce North Texas’ position as a “global destination for sports, culture and international business,” the statement said.

The North Texas leg of the event will kick off on June 14 with the Netherlands vs. Japan match and continue through the July 14 semifinal.