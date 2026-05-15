Artist behind Dallas’ Whaling Wall mural calls new paint job ‘shameful’

One whale and a pod of dolphins are all that remain of a beloved mural in Downtown Dallas.

The piece was painted by an artist who goes by Wyland. It was part of a 30-year project to paint over 100 walls around the world, to promote conservation, clean water and the message that “We all live downstream of each other.”

“They absolutely, disrespectfully, destroyed it,” Wyland told KERA News. “And it's shameful.”

Bright blue paint covers a majority of the mural, which originally measured 164-feet-wide and 82-feet tall. The solid paint is a placeholder for a forthcoming World Cup mural, managed by the North Texas FWC Organizing Committee.

“We recognize the cultural and historical significance of Robert Wyland’s Whaling Wall 82. With great respect for Wyland’s legacy, a portion of the original mural will remain preserved as a tribute to its lasting impact on the city,” a spokesperson for North Texas FWC Organizing Committee wrote in a statement. “We look forward to unveiling a new piece that captures this current historical moment and reflects the energy, unity, and global spirit surrounding the World Cup 2026 this summer.”

Wyland said the group did not reach out to him or his foundation prior to painting over his work, and he’s not satisfied with the partial preservation.

“What, is that supposed to make me feel better? They destroyed like 80% of the mural, and they're going to paint something that has nothing to do with conservation, which is what the mural was intended for,” Wyland said.

Even though his mural can’t be restored, Wyland said he doesn’t want the new project to move forward.

Marcheta Fornoff / KERA News Workers paint over a mural as part of preparations for the FIFA World Cup.

“I don't want them painting a mural, an advertisement over that wall. That wall's sacred,” he continued.

Wyland believes that this is a violation of the Visual Artists Rights Act, which set certain protections for an artist’s work, regardless of changes in ownership of the piece itself. He has said he’s sent the group a notice to cease and desist any further work.

“I'm looking at the big picture. I want to protect all public art, because it's important. Great cities have great public art, and to go in there and deface them, it's not right on any level,” Wyland said. “They should be embarrassed.”

Got a tip? Email Marcheta Fornoff at mfornoff@kera.org.

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