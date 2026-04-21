Victor Wembanyama wins Defensive Player of the Year as first unanimous selection in NBA history

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San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama has been named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first unanimous selection for the award in league history.

The 7-foot-4 second-year standout led the NBA in blocks this season and quickly established himself as one of the league's most disruptive defenders. Opponents routinely altered shots, avoided the paint, or paid the price.

Anyone who tried to score on him often came away with a story, and a blocked shot.

"My shot blocking is something I've been working on forever… it's probably where I feel most comfortable," Wembanyama said after receiving the award.

Reggie Hildred/USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Connect / Reuters Connect Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot during the third quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Wembanyama averaged more than 3 blocks per game, placing him among the most dominant rim protectors in the modern era. His presence helped transform San Antonio's defense, particularly at the rim, where opponents saw some of their lowest shooting percentages when he was on the floor.

The numbers back it up. Wembanyama ranked among league leaders in defensive win shares and opponent field goal percentage at the rim, a sign of how often he alters and blocks shots.

Wembanyama is also a finalist for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, but he emphasized the team behind his success.

"I couldn't get this award without my teammates… they do the rotations that allow me to be in the spotlight," he said.

For Wembanyama and the Spurs, the next goal is simpler: win the next game.

The Spurs opened their first-round playoff series with a Game 1 win and host the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Frost Bank Center.

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