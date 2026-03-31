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Sweden, Czechia punch their tickets in for the World Cup, will set up base camps in North Texas

KERA | By Dylan Duke
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:22 PM CDT
AT&T Stadium in Arlington is one of 16 venues selected to host one or more games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The stadium is also in the running to host the final game of the tournament.
Sandra Sadek
/
Fort Worth Report
Arlington will host nine games, the most of any city, at AT&T Stadium. The stadium will be dubbed Dallas Stadium due to FIFA regulations.

Sweden and Czechia will have team base camps in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for the FIFA World Cup tournament after winning their playoff finals Tuesday.

Both countries qualified in dramatic fashion: Sweden beat Poland 3-2 and Czechia defeated Denmark 3-1 in penalty kicks (2-2).

Sweden will have the Toyota Stadium as their base camp. The stadium is home to FC Dallas and the National Soccer Hall of Fame. The Toyota Soccer Complex is adjacent to the stadium, adding 17 fields for practice.

Czechia will set up base camp at the Mansfield Stadium, which has over 7,000 seats and will have its debut alongside the World Cup.

The team base camps will serve as locations for the teams to rest and practice in between games during the World Cup.

Arlington is hosting nine matches — more than any other host city — for the World Cup.

The World Cup International Broadcasting Center is located at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.

Fair Park will host a free World Cup fan festival event for over 35 days. People will be able to watch games live at the Dos Equis Pavilion.

Collaborations Editor Juan Antonio Ramos contributed to this story.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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Sports FIFA World Cup 2026Dallas-Fort Worth Soccersports
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