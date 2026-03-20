Soccer will take center stage in June, but the World Cup offers more experiences than just games

The World Cup is about three months away, promising excitement that energizes soccer fans and events to enthrall even those who don’t care about the sport.

Arlington will host nine games, the most of any city, at AT&T Stadium (soon to be temporarily dubbed Dallas Stadium due to FIFA regulations).

The largest sporting tournament in the world is expected to come with cultural exchanges and massive parties in tow.

From the official FIFA Fan Festival to unofficial watch parties and spectacles never seen at this scale in North Texas, we’ve got suggestions for places to party during the World Cup.

Official FIFA Fan Festival

The official World Cup party in Dallas will be at Dos Equis Pavillion in Fair Park.

Organizers haven’t released many specific details about what to expect at the festival yet, but it’s expected to bring food from different cultures, opportunities to watch matches and cultural experiences from the nations competing in the tournament.

Paired with live musical performances and interactive events, it’s meant to have something for everyone from diehard fans to folks who have never watched a match.

The festival will happen all but five rest days: July 8, 12, 13, 16 and 17. The party will power on through every match day.

Party at a pub

Frank Fox was practically born a soccer fan in Northern Ireland. He’s been to multiple World Cups in person and watched the rest on TV.

He’s called North Texas home since the 80s and said popping in at a local pub will give folks without tickets the opportunity to experience the atmosphere of the World Cup.

His favorite is The Old Monk, an Irish pub on North Henderson Avenue in Dallas. Spider Murphy’s, just down and across the street, is another great option.

Fox also recommends Skellig, The Dubliner and Lochland’s as spots to go soak up the energy and enjoy a game.

Frisco watch party and Toyota Stadium basecamp

Frisco will host one European team’s base camp at Toyota Stadium during the World Cup, along with a watch party at Simpson Plaza.

The team that will set up at Toyota Stadium hasn’t been decided yet – it will be the winner of the UEFA playoffs later this month.

The watch party, slated to happen for each and every match of the tournament, will also include live music, interactive events and food from different parts of the world.

While there, fans can stop by Toyota Stadium, the home of FC Dallas, for a chance to check out the European team practicing.

Got a tip? Email James Hartley at jhartley@kera.org. You can follow James on X @ByJamesHartley.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.