Delays in federal funding won’t disrupt FIFA World Cup security plans in North Texas, officials say

With just months until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off, cities across the United States are still waiting for millions of dollars in federal security funding — but North Texas officials say the delay is not slowing down their preparations.

Congress approved about $625 million in security funding for host cities last year, with the money expected to flow through FEMA. However, many cities have not yet received formal confirmation of those grants, creating uncertainty for local planners responsible for securing one of the largest sporting events in the world.

The delay comes amid a partial shutdown affecting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees FEMA. Some host cities have warned the uncertainty could disrupt planning timelines for security equipment, staffing and logistics.

Dallas police say the department’s preparations are moving ahead regardless of when the funding arrives, and are coordinating closely with federal, state and regional law enforcement partners as part of the security planning process. Those agencies meet weekly to discuss public safety concerns and logistics tied to the event, Assistant Chief Mark Villarreal said.

"It's really a non-factor for us," Villarreal said. "We've got to plan and keep everyone safe from a public safety perspective, so we're full steam ahead."

Since FIFA events will span across North Texas, the collaborative effort of organizing and managing funds falls onto the North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee.

This includes events like FanFest, hotel security and policing measures around the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which will serve as FIFA's International Broadcast Center.

Because multiple cities and police departments will coordinate for the event, the committee was created to centralize planning and streamline financial decisions.

Villarreal, who oversees support operations and World Cup planning for DPD, said the department is continuing to plan as if the funding will ultimately arrive.

"From my perspective, the funds are reimbursable anyway," he said. "We're not canceling anything or scaling back staffing or security postures just because the funding is tied up.”

The same goes for the Arlington Police Department.

"The Arlington Police Department continues to move forward with operational planning for the matches that will occur in Arlington and we are committed to providing a safe, fun experience for soccer fans this summer," read a statement from Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco.

North Texas will play a major role in hosting the tournament, with matches scheduled at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and related events taking place across the region.

Officials expect the tournament to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to the area, with large gatherings planned at fan festivals, broadcast centers and hotels hosting international teams.

In response to the funding uncertainty, the organizing committee president, Monica Paul, said she was sure all safety measures would be met.

“As safety and security remains our top priority, we continue to be in alignment with the White House Task Force on the security and operational planning" said Paul in an email. "We continue to work with our federal partners to ensure timely release of the funds so that all security preparedness activities will proceed on schedule.”

Villarreal said ensuring safety for both residents and visitors remains the department's primary focus.

“We take public safety very seriously here in Dallas," he said. "Whether you're a visitor or a resident, we're going to keep everyone safe and make sure people have the best experience possible.”

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

