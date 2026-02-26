Poland picks North Texas hotel as home for World Cup team — if they qualify in the UEFA playoffs

Poland’s World Cup team – if they qualify for the tournament – will set up its base camp in North Texas, according to a Polish sports news website Meczyki.

The team still has a shot at earning a spot in the World Cup through the UEFA playoffs, where Poland, Albania, Sweden and Ukraine will face off in one of the playoff brackets.

The winner will join Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia in Group F. For Poland to clinch that spot, the team will have to beat Albania in the semifinals before facing either Ukraine or Sweden for a spot in the World Cup.

If Poland qualifies for the World Cup, Meczyki reports the team will call the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa home for the World Cup (actually in Frisco, despite its name) and train at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas.

North Texas has nine options for base camps and four choices for hotels for visiting national teams, according to the FIFA website.

Arlington will welcome fans to nine games over the course of the World Cup – the most of any host city.

Should they make the cut, Poland would play Japan in one of those matches at AT&T Stadium (Dallas Stadium) on June 25.

