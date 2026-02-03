UIL announces high school football realignment. Here’s what that means for North Texas schools

The University Interscholastic League on Monday announced its football district realignment for the next two school years — with some notable changes in North Texas.

One significant shift sees the 6A powerhouse DeSoto move into the 5A classification. DeSoto competed at the 6A level for several years, winning a state title last season.

Aledo is moving up to 6A and will be in a district with several Arlington schools, which is seen as a favorable outcome for them compared to potentially being in a tougher district.

The first day for games in all conferences per UIL's rules is scheduled for Aug. 28.

North Crowley joins Duncanville in revamped ‘District of Doom’

One of Monday’s biggest football realignment stories was North Crowley joining District 11-6A, colloquially referred to as the Dallas-Fort Worth area’s “District of Doom.”

The Panthers won the 6A Division I state championship in 2024 and made a regional final run last year, but they join a group loaded with teams of similar pedigree. Three-time state champion Duncanville has made six of the last eight 6A DI state title games and headlines a group that is consistently loaded with some of the state’s top teams.

Four-time state champion DeSoto departs the district with its move down to Class 5A, but the additions of North Crowley,Mansfield Lake Ridge and others to such an uber-competitive district should keep it among the area’s best.

DeSoto an early state title favorite

Speaking of DeSoto, the Eagles elected against opting up to Class 6A for a second straight realignment cycle.

The decision meant a move away from nearby rival Duncanville and other longtime foes, but it was necessitated by DeSoto’s falling enrollment. The school reported an enrollment of just 1,932 students earlier this school year that ranks among the smallest statewide in 5A Division I, which includes schools with enrollments between 1,870 and 2,214 students.

The drop down to 5A certainly won’t temper expectations for a DeSoto program that has won three of the last four 6A Division II state championships.

The Eagles will be an early favorite to not only win their district but also 5A DI Region II, which features some other strong contenders between Dallas Highland Park and Frisco Lone Star.

Aledo avoids tough alignment in 6A rise

Aledo’s move up to Class 6A was one of the biggest stories of realignment as the most decorated program in Texas high school football finally joined its largest division.

The 12-time state champion Bearcats have won a national record 135 consecutive district games and haven’t lost a district contest since October 5, 2007. Aledo looks well positioned to continue that streak over the next two years after being placed in District 3-6A with five of the six Arlington ISD high schools alongside Granbury and Weatherford.

Arlington Bowie and Arlington Lamar were the only two of those teams to make the playoffs last year, and both lost in the opening round. Arlington and Arlington Martin both finished with five or fewer wins in 2025, while Arlington Sam Houston, Granbury and Weatherford went a combined 4-26.

The bigger challenge for Aledo would come in the playoffs against potential opponents like Southlake Carroll or Denton Guyer, depending on how divisional splits shake out.

Denton Ryan draws favorable district, region

Three-time state champion Denton Ryan ended up with a favorable draw of its own after spending the last four seasons in the same district as perennial power Aledo.

The Raiders suffered four of their six district losses over the last two years against Aledo, despite giving the Bearcats some of their closest calls of their lengthy district win streak. Ryan remained in District 3-5A DI but saw Aledo depart due to its move up to Class 6A along with Richland moving to District 6-5A DI in Region II.

Ryan — which made its ninth regional final over the last 11 years this past season — has just two teams within its new district who made the playoffs last year between Fort Worth Chisholm Trail and Saginaw. The pair each took blowout losses to Ryan and Aledo in the first round of the playoffs.

Those realities combined with a relative lack of strong regional contenders make Ryan one of the early favorites to win the 5A DI Region I title and return to the state semifinal round it last reached in 2024.

South Oak Cliff set up for more district dominance

Dallas South Oak Cliff looks poised for another dominant run through its district after winning its seven district games last year by a combined 371-0 margin.

The Golden Bears had no trouble dispatching their fellow Dallas ISD schools on the way to winning the program’s third state championship in five straight 5A DII title game trips. Their group of competitors for the next two years is nearly identical with the lone difference coming in the addition of Mesquite Poteet, which went 5-15 the last two years.

The Golden Bears’ nondistrict schedule will once again be crucial in preparing them for the playoffs after playing 6A traditional powers Galena Park North Shore, Duncanville and Longview each of the last two seasons.

South Oak Cliff is set to face Richmond Randle in Week 1 after playing the Lions for each of the last two 5A DII state titles, which the teams split. The Golden Bears also reportedly had games lined up against Louisiana power Edna Karr and 6A squad Southlake Carroll before ending up in a nine-team district that allows for just two nondistrict bouts instead of three.

John Fields covers high school sports for the Denton Record-Chronicle. Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org .

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.