© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cowboys loose 4 defensive assistant coaches

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published January 27, 2026 at 9:23 AM CST
A man in a blue hooded sweatshirt and a white hat wearing a headset.
Jerome Miron
/
AP Photo
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Schottenheimer is a possible pick to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach in 2025.

Following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Dallas Cowboys have implemented significant changes to their coaching staff.

The organization dismissed three defensive assistants on Monday: Andre Curtis, defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach, David Overstreet II, secondary cornerbacks coach, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

This was followed by the departure of defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who left to become the defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans.

The dismissals of Curtis and Overstreet come after a 2025 season in which the defensive back group they oversaw allowed the second-most touchdowns in the NFL, 35. The secondary's performance was significantly impacted by injuries to key players, including projected starting cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, as well as safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker.

Replacements for the vacant staff positions have not yet been announced.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
Tags
Sports Dallas CowboysfootballNFL
Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
See stories by Alexsis Jones
Related Content