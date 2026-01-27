Cowboys loose 4 defensive assistant coaches

Following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Dallas Cowboys have implemented significant changes to their coaching staff.

The organization dismissed three defensive assistants on Monday: Andre Curtis, defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach, David Overstreet II, secondary cornerbacks coach, and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

This was followed by the departure of defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who left to become the defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach for the Tennessee Titans.

The dismissals of Curtis and Overstreet come after a 2025 season in which the defensive back group they oversaw allowed the second-most touchdowns in the NFL, 35. The secondary's performance was significantly impacted by injuries to key players, including projected starting cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, as well as safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker.

Replacements for the vacant staff positions have not yet been announced.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

