Castro calls for ICE to be dismantled, Noem impeached

In the wake of two fatal shootings of civilians during federal immigration operations in Minneapolis this month, San Antonio Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro is calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be dismantled and for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to face impeachment — moves that are intensifying a political fight over how the Trump administration is conducting immigration enforcement.

The latest death, that of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, occurred January 24 during an enforcement-related confrontation involving federal agents.

The Department of Homeland Security has said officers acted lawfully and in self-defense, but multiple news reports say video and witness accounts circulating online have raised questions about the government's initial description of what happened. The earlier killing of Minneapolis resident Renee Good on January 7 had already triggered local outrage and calls for oversight.

Castro told Texas Public Radio a growing number of Americans "across the political spectrum" believe ICE should be disbanded, arguing immigration enforcement can continue but should be handled by other agencies and with clearer legal constraints. He added that Noem "should be impeached."

Gov. Greg Abbott, a close ally of President Donald Trump on immigration, has also weighed in —though from a sharply different direction. In comments on conservative talk radio KSKY-AM, Abbott said ICE needs to "recalibrate" and regain public trust, while blaming Minnesota's Democratic leaders Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for fomenting unrest amid protests.

The Minneapolis shootings have also widened attention on immigration detention practices far from Minnesota, including at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, about 70 miles south of San Antonio. A separate national controversy erupted after ICE detained five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father in a Minneapolis suburb and transferred them to the Dilley facility.

DHS has disputed local officials' claims that the child was "used as bait," saying agents were attempting to arrest the father and that an officer stayed with the child for safety.

Over the weekend, immigrant families protested inside the Dilley facility. Attorney Eric Lee, who was at the center to meet a client, described hearing families and children chanting and shouting during what guards described as "an incident."

Lee said the conditions for the families in the Dilley ICE facility are inhumane. He described the drinking water as "putrid" and said the food had bugs in it.

"This is not a place that you would want to have your child be for even 15 minutes," Lee said.

Castro has said his office is pressing federal authorities for information about Ramos and urging ICE to release the child. Castro said he will travel to Dilley on Wednesday with fellow Democratic Congresswoman Jasmin Crockett to inspect the ICE facility.

They will also meet with Ramos and his father. "I want to check on his well-being and also demand his release," Castro said.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said he was denied entry to the Dilley facility and another South Texas detention site, calling the denial unlawful and arguing it obstructs congressional oversight.

Republicans have pushed back. Rep. Tony Gonzales, whose district includes Dilley, has accused Democrats of "grandstanding" and promoted video he says shows the facility providing services for children.

In the coming days, you’ll see a lot of grandstanding by politicians at the Dilley ICE Center in my district, #TX23. It’s all for show.



I've been there & seen the state-of-the-art facilities & protocols that @ICEgov follows.



Our ICE agents & CBP personnel are doing their… pic.twitter.com/9fEAOEEyIW — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) January 23, 2026

Meanwhile, public debate over dismantling ICE appears to be growing beyond Washington. A recent report from Time magazine cited polling suggesting support for abolishing ICE has increased, including among Republicans, following the Minneapolis incidents.

