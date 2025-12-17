Prices going up for football season tickets in high-demand areas of DATCU Stadium

North Texas launched its season ticket push for the 2026 football season this week, one that will include price increases in some of the desirable areas of DATCU Stadium.

Those changes include:

Prices for season tickets in sections 104-106, the three sections with chairbacks behind UNT’s bench, will jump from $450 to $475.

The cost of seats in sections 201-202 and 211-12, the Family Zone, will increase from $80 to $100.

The prices in the remainder of the stadium will remain the same, including the wing. The seats in that end zone section will continue to run $80.

“The majority of our stadium pricing remains unchanged from last season,” Charley Thrash, UNT’s deputy athletic director for revenue generation and chief revenue officer, said in a statement provided to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “We did make targeted adjustments in a few of our highest-demand areas, including the family zone as well as the priority chairback sections.

“We feel this pricing model will allow us to remain competitive and keep the momentum going into 2026.”

UNT has incentivized its fans to renew their tickets early. Those who renew or place a new season ticket deposit by Jan. 30 will lock in their ticket prices for the 2027 season. The renewal deadline is May 1.

The school plans to increase prices in 2027 due to a seven-game home slate that includes a game against Texas Tech. UNT’s showdown with the Red Raiders will be one of the highest-profile games to ever be played at DATCU, which opened in 2011.

UNT officials are hoping the discount for those who renew early will entice supporters to lock in their seats, as well as bring in new fans.

School officials say the response has been positive thus far, reflecting the program’s overall momentum. UNT has already received 200 season ticket deposits from new fans as the school prepares for the first year of coach Neal Brown’s tenure.

Former coach Eric Morris led UNT to a program record for wins in a season before leaving for Oklahoma State after the Mean Green’s loss to Tulane in the American Conference title game.

UNT is 11-2 heading into its showdown with San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 27 and set a program record for attendance this season with an average of 24,493 fans for seven home games.

Athletic director Jared Mosley said this fall that UNT has just over 5,000 season ticket holders. The hope as the school enters its 2026 season ticket push is to increase the number substantially.

The challenge for UNT is to not only grow ticket sales figures but other sources of revenue as well as it looks to improve what it offers athletes. Schools can now pay their athletes directly.

UNT set up its Green Lights Fund in the spring to facilitate deals for athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. School officials see increasing revenue from ticket sales as a way to put the program in a better financial position.

Fans renewing their season tickets early would also allow UNT’s athletics department to better budget for the 2026-27 school year.

The school’s push to increase revenue from tickets comes in the wake of UNT students voting against an increase in their athletics fee this fall. Proceeds from the fee go toward supporting the UNT athletics department.

More than 57% of the 2,416 students who voted in the election cast ballots against the fee hike.

UNT officials see an increase in ticket prices as a way to continue to be competitive when it comes to what it offers athletes in terms of revenue sharing.

