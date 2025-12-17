Mesquite ISD plans to reduce budget by $24M

Mesquite ISD released detailed budget cuts to staff earlier this week. The proposed cuts are meant to help the district’s finances and growth in the long run.

While costs have continued to climb, lower birth rates and expanded school options have led to a dramatic dip in enrollment.

The development of the plan involved staff input, a strategic budget committee and both external staffing and financial analyses. Recognizing the effect of these reductions on employees, district leadership pledged to provide clear communication and support for all affected staff.

As part of the plan, some roles will be eliminated. The district stated that all employees on term contracts are guaranteed a position for the 2026–27 school year. At-will employees whose roles are discontinued will be encouraged to apply for other available positions within the district.

Mesquite ISD plans to absorb most instructional staff reductions by significantly decreasing the number of non-certified teachers returning for the 2026–27 school year, relying on the historical trend where employee attrition already surpasses the number of eliminated positions.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.