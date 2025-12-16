Dallas Zoo slashes membership costs for SNAP and WIC recipients

The Dallas Zoo is introducing the Zoo For All program just in time for the holidays. The program will allow SNAP and WIC participants to purchase a family-level membership at the reduced price of $50, nearly $110 off the original price.

Benefits include free daily admission for four, free parking, park discounts, invitations to member happy hours and monthly Member Mornings, priority education program registration and reciprocal membership to more than 150 zoos and aquariums.

Given that Dallas County has over 300,000 SNAP recipients and the Dallas' WIC Program serves more than 75,000 individuals monthly, a significant number of residents stand to benefit from this program.

Those interested can purchase their pass by presenting their EBT card and a photo ID in person at the membership booth. SNAP and WIC benefits cannot be used as payment for the membership.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

