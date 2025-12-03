Free tickets, cheap drinks and freedom to celebrate wherever: Options to watch the World Cup draw

The FIFA World Cup is the largest sporting event on the globe, and everything is bigger in Texas.

The teams that will be playing in Arlington - the city hosting the most matches at nine - and in every other host city on Friday will find out the groups they'll play in at the official World Cup draw.

And, in typical North Texas fashion, there are plenty of ways to go celebrate in a big way.

The draw starts at 11 a.m. Friday. These are just a few options of the most unique experiences for your 2026 FIFA World Cup draw festivities:

Alberto Silva Fernandez / Fort Worth Report The official watch party of the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will take place at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth.

Billy Bob’s (The official party)

The official watch party, Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth will have live music, giveaways and appearances by soccer personalities. It’s also the only place you’ll be able to snag some 2026 FIFA World Cup merch.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and tickets, available on the Billy Bob’s website, are $10.

Dorti / Shutterstock Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

FC Dallas (Free tickets + discounts)

What’s better than going to the World Cup draw watch party?

Going to an actual match.

North Texas’ home team is inviting fans to Toyota Stadium in Frisco, where FC Dallas will be hosting its own draw. The club is raffling off two tickets to each of the five group stage matches hosted in Arlington. The watch party will also feature special discounts on all purchases at the Soccer90 store, along with food and drink specials and other giveaways.

The party starts at 11 a.m.

Texas Live! (100 foot TV near the stadium)

Walking distance from AT&T Stadium (though its name will be changed for the World Cup), fans can watch the draw on a 100 foot TV at Texas Live.

The Arlington Entertainment District’s biggest party spot will have themed cocktails, interactive games and DJs spinning music live, along with food and drink specials like $5 margaritas and half-off burgers.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

Emily Nava Texas Live is a popular entertainment area in Arlington just next to the Texas Rangers Stadium Globe Life field.

Hero (Free tickets at a Dallas sports bar)

Here’s another chance to win free tickets to a group stage match: Hero, the upscale sports bar in Dallas, wants you to celebrate the draw at its bar.

Hero, boasting itself as the official watch party for Michelob Ultra (not to be confused with the official FIFA party at Bill Bob’s), is giving away two tickets to a match in Arlington. There are also free food and drink for the first 30 people through the door.

HopFusion Ale Works

HopFusion Ale Works is the official chapter bar for the American Outlaws Fort Worth, hosting watch parties for the team’s matches. The brewery will host a World Cup draw watch party for all ages and with no cover Friday, with doors opening right when things kick off at 11 a.m.

After the draw, HopFusion is hosting the Outlaws’ year-end happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There won't be any World Cup tickets to win, but fans at the Outlaws party can enjoy a free drink on the team and consider signing up as a member of the American Outlaws Fort Worth chapter.

At home or work (Free and available anywhere with WiFi)

Whether you’re already starting to save up your social battery for the actual World Cup, you want to throw your own party or you just can’t convince your boss of the virtues of working from a bar on an otherwise random Friday, you can still join in the festivities.

You can catch the draw life on Fox for the English broadcast and Telemundo for Spanish. There are also streaming options with Fubo, FIFA+ and FIFA on YouTube.

Deals in Uptown Dallas

If you do manage to work from a bar, some in Uptown Dallas are offering special deals and a place to set up your laptop while you work (or at least pretend to) during the draw.

Black Friar, Rebel and Rose, State and Allen, Nodding Donkey, Moxie's, The Loon, and Upside West Village will all have deals like special happy hour pricing on beer and food and other special discounts.

