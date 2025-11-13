© 2025 KERA News
Dallas Mavericks fans rejoice online after Nico Harrison's firing

KERA | By Michael Ludgood
Published November 13, 2025 at 1:44 PM CST
A fan holds a sign behind the Dallas Mavericks bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Eric Gay
/
AP
A fan holds a sign behind the Dallas Mavericks bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The Dallas Mavericks decided to call it quits with General Manager Nico Harrison, the team announced Tuesday. Many fans and sports watchers saw it as the inevitable conclusion to the drama surrounding Harrison's decision to trade fan favorite all-star Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers last year.

Fan reaction

Most of the reaction online from Mavs fans was overwhelmingly positive.

Team Governor Patrick Dumont statement

Sports world reaction

Several sports outlets also spoke about Nico's termination, expressing their thoughts on what it means for the franchise moving forward and what the Mavs organization needs to do to win back their fans. While analysts and commentators commended the decision, they ultimately still blamed Mavs' ownership for the blunder of trading Dončić.

Mavericks governor speaks with a fan

Mavericks fan Davis Dickason was seen sitting next to team governor Patrick Dumont, while wearing a Dončić Laker jersey during Monday nights game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Dickason is one of the many outraged Mavericks’ fans who voiced their anger with the franchise’s decision to trade the All-star guard. The pictured moment came after Dickason made an obscene gesture towards Dumont, for which he was apologizing. Dumont went on the express that he was "trying to do what’s best for the organization."

Luka on Nico being fired

Following a lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday night, Dončić gave his thoughts on Nico Harrison being fired from the organization, as well as his stance with the team moving forward.

Michael Ludgood
