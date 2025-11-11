Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison reportedly being fired Tuesday

Nico Harrison, the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, is expected to be fired Tuesday nine months after trading star player Luka Doncic, according to ESPN.

Harrison has faced scrutiny since Doncic's unexpected trade in February to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick in 2029.

His firing comes a day after the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Assistant general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi will be promoted to lead the Mavs' basketball operations, according to ESPN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.