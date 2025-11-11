© 2025 KERA News
Dallas Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison reportedly being fired Tuesday

KERA | By Penelope Rivera
Published November 11, 2025 at 10:44 AM CST
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks during a press conference at the NBA basketball team's basketball practice facility, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas.
Tony Gutierrez
/
AP
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison speaks during a press conference at the NBA basketball team's basketball practice facility, Friday, June 27, 2025, in Dallas.

Nico Harrison, the general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, is expected to be fired Tuesday nine months after trading star player Luka Doncic, according to ESPN.

Harrison has faced scrutiny since Doncic's unexpected trade in February to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick in 2029.

His firing comes a day after the team's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Assistant general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi will be promoted to lead the Mavs' basketball operations, according to ESPN.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Sports Dallas MaverickssportsLuka Doncic
Penelope Rivera
Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May with a B.A. in Digital and Print Journalism.
