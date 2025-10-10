Stars overcome hold off Winnipeg Jets 5-4 in Gulutzan's return

Mikko Rantanen scored the first goal and had two assists and the Dallas Stars won in coach Glen Gulutzan's return, overcoming Kyle Connor's hat trick to hold off the Winnipeg Jets 5-4 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

Gulutzan took over for the fired Pete DeBoer during the offseason.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for Dallas, which knocked the Jets out of the second round of the playoffs in six games last season. Nils Lundkvist, Tyler Seguin and Wyatt Johnston also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

Down 5-1 after Johnston's goal early in the third, the Jets rallied on short-handed goals by Morgan Barron at 9:53 and Connor with 8:51 left and Connor's third with 3:03 remaining.

On Wednesday, Connor signed an eight-year, $96 million contract extension. Mark Scheifele assisted on all three of Connor’s goals.

Gulutzan coached Dallas from 2011-13. He was on Edmonton’s staff the past seven seasons. The Oilers lost to Florida in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two seasons, both after eliminating the Stars in the Western Conference final.

Hometown star Jonathan Toews received a loud, long cheer from fans when he was introduced before puck drop. The new Jets center played his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, with the Chicago Blackhawks, logged 18:19 of ice time in his 1,068th career regular-season game. He missed the past two seasons because of health reasons.