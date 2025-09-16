Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson picks Trust for Public Land as Iron Skillet wager recipient

The cities of Dallas and Fort Worth have placed wagers benefiting their cities parks programs for the final "Battle for the Iron Skillet" rivalry game between Southern Methodist University and Texas Christian University.

In Dallas — if SMU wins — that means the Trust for Public Land's Greener Dallas Greater Dallas campaign will receive a donation from Fort Worth's Mayor Mattie Parker. If TCU wins, Johnson will donate to the Good Natured Initiative in Fort Worth.

"I am confident that the Trust For Public Land will be receiving Mayor Parker's donation soon," Johnson said in a social media video. "Our Mustangs reclaimed the iron skillet last year and I know they're gonna keep it here in Dallas permanently."

Greener Dallas Greater Dallas is Trust for Public Land’s "most ambitious initiative" with a fundraising goal of $100 million to create safe and accessible parks, trails, and open spaces. The goals of the campaign include 18 new parks, a 17-mile urban hike and bike trail, enhancing 283 acres of protected wilderness, and improving the city's nature trails.

Molly Morgan, Trust for Public Land’s Texas State Director, said in a statement that everyone wins when they have the opportunity to connect with the outdoors.

"Our Greener Dallas Greater Dallas initiative is all about creating a healthier, more connected community, and we’re thrilled to have the support and leadership of Mayor Johnson in delivering that vision," Morgan said in the statement.

Morgan added that she was also inspired by Parker's Good Natured Initiative and said both programs bring the power of nature to the entire metroplex.

Johnson and Parker also made "friendly" wagers on last year's Iron Skillet game, sending a meal to the winning team's city council. They also used their wagers to spotlight fundraisers for the families of Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks and Fort Worth Police Sergeant Billy Randolph, who had both died on duty.

"For decades, this game has been about more than just football," Parker said in her social media video. "It's been about tradition, pride, and two great DFW schools battling it out on field."

SMU and TCU first played each other in 1915. It became known as the "Battle for the Iron Skillet" in 1946 when, allegedly, a SMU Mustang fan fried frog legs in a skillet before the game. This year is the last time SMU and TCU will face off in the Iron Skillet game, a decision that was made in 2023.

