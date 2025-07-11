Globe Life Field hosts its first wrestling show Saturday. Here's what to know about AEW All In Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, home to the Texas Rangers, hosts its first-ever pro wrestling event Saturday.

All Elite Wrestling's All In Texas is expected to bring in more than 20,000 people for the massive pay-per-view as part of a week of events that's included two live television shows at Garland's Curtis Culwell Center, a show from the company's Ring of Honor brand at the Arlington Esports Arena, a two-day convention at the Sheraton Arlington Hotel — and even an official AEW karaoke night.

But All In is the main event, so to speak. Here's everything you need to know.

When does it start?

Saturday, July 12, at 2 p.m. CT, with a two-hour pre-show that begins at Noon, at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

How to watch

There are still tickets available, but it’s also on Amazon Prime, YouTube, and other platforms — for a price, according to the company.

What are the matches?

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Adam Page, Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné, AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega, AEW Unified Championship Match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy, AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher, TNT Championship Match

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks

Men’s and Women’s Casino Gauntlet