AEW's newly announced Arlington event tap into pro wrestling's 'natural resource': Texas fans

North Texas – especially Arlington – is home for Athena, a professional wrestler and Ring of Honor women’s world champion.

The Garland native won her title in Arlington two years ago at the ROH Final Battle at UT Arlington’s College Park Center. She wrestled in one of her first shows at the now-closed Six Flags Mall and attended school at UTA. Through All Elite Wrestling’s six-match residency at Esports Stadium Arlington, she has been a 15-20-minute drive away from the ring.

“I can tell you everything there is to know about the city of Arlington because it’s my old stomping grounds,” she said. “It’s kind of a privilege, I feel very spoiled throughout our residency.”

Athena said she held back tears Thursday after learning AEW will host its first U.S. stadium event at Globe Life Field next July. The event, AEW: All In Texas, will also mark the wrestling promotion’s first pay-per-view event in Texas.

“I’m excited at the prospect of making it to All In – my friends, my family, former coworkers, just showing them what I’m capable of doing on such a major, big stage,” she said.

The event, announced in tandem with the city, Arlington Sports Commission, Texas Rangers and REV Entertainment, is slated for July 12, with several to-be-announced events running up to the show.

Tony Khan, AEW CEO, said the event will build on a rich history of wrestling in the state – and lend to fans who have long asked about plans to bring a large-scale event to fans in Texas.

“There are certainly a lot of great wrestling fans in the state of Texas – they’re one of my favorite natural resources,” he said. “You can bet they’re going to be loud and proud here in Globe Life (Field) when we present AEW: All In Texas next year. It’s going to be a very special thing.”

Arlington’s entertainment district has had its share of long-anticipated events and new venues open this year, including the 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game and the 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center.

Matt Wilson, head of the Arlington Sports Commission, said AEW: All In Texas is a continuation of the commission’s attraction of world-class events.

“We say this is a city where we crown champions,” he said. “If you take a look at our hits, some of the things we’ve brought to Arlington in the past few years, this is the world’s biggest stage, and we’re looking forward to adding this event to our roster next summer.”

The event is expected to draw in tens of thousands of spectators from around the world, according to a press release.

All Elite Wrestling’s All In is scheduled to return to Wembley Stadium in London Aug. 25. Globe Life Field and AEW will release more information through the groups’ newsletters on AEW: All In Texas.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org .

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.