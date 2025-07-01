Dallas Stars hire Edmonton Oilers assistant Glen Gulutzan as coach, his second stint with the team

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have hired Glen Gulutzan as their head coach 12 years after he was fired from his first stint with them.

General manager Jim Nill announced the move Tuesday, with Gulutzan succeeding Peter DeBoer, who was fired following the team's playoff elimination in the Western Conference final. Back in 2013, firing Gulutzan was one of Nill's first act when he took over.

Gulutzan, who turns 54 in August, returns to Dallas after spending the past seven seasons as an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers, including the past two that ended with trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

This is his third job in charge of an NHL team after leading the Stars from 2011-13 and the Calgary Flames from 2016-18.

Oilers GM Stan Bowman hinted at the hire at his season-ending news conference by saying he didn't want to announce anything regarding Gulutzan.