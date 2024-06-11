© 2024 KERA News
Dallas Stars' Jim Nill selected NHL General Manager of the Year

By The Associated Press
Published June 11, 2024 at 6:27 AM CDT
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill speaks to reporters during a news conference at the NHL hockey team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, June 8, 2023.
LM Otero
/
AP
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill speaks to reporters during a news conference at the NHL hockey team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, June 8, 2023.

Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the NHL announced Monday night.

Nill was the top choice of 17 of 42 voters to run away with the honors. Vancouver’s Patrik Allvin was second and Florida’s Bill Zito third after building a team that has reached the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row.

GM of the year is the only award voted on during the playoffs, with the first two rounds considered. The Stars reached the Western Conference final for a second consecutive season before losing to Edmonton in six games.

Nill among other moves acquired defenseman Chris Tanev at the trade deadline without giving up a first-round pick or the organization's top prospect. The respected talent evaluator has four Cup rings from his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings.
Sports Dallas StarsStanley CupNHL
