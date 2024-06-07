Mavs lost Game 1. Here’s why you shouldn’t panic

There’s a truism in both the NBA and NHL playoffs: When you win, you feel indestructible and like you’ll never lose again. And when you lose, you nitpick all your team’s flaws and feel like you’ll never win again.

Mavericks fans are feeling the latter after Thursday night’s 107-89 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. And if that feeling is familiar, it should also offer some comfort. Remember all the way back to the first round series against the Los Angeles Clippers? That one began with a 109-97 Mavs thumping in L.A. Of course, Dallas went on to win that series in six games, moving on to play Oklahoma City. Game 1 of that series: a 117-95 OKC win.

Are you beginning to see a pattern here?

It’s true, the Mavericks did win Game 1 on the road in the Western Conference finals against a Minnesota team that had just wrapped up a tough seven-game series in Denver. But if Dallas has shown anything in this unexpected playoff run, it’s the ability to bounce back – even after blowouts. In fact, the team has yet to lose two straight games.

Still need convincing? How about this: In the history of the NBA playoffs, Luka Doncic has the highest scoring average in games following a loss – just ahead of Michael Jordan. So expect him to light it up on Sunday night.

And who can forget the Mavs 2011 championship team, which of course dropped the series opener in Miami. The next game, however, featured the most famous layup in Mavs history and the real beginning of a title run.