Texas Rangers fans show out for team's first opening day as World Series champions

The Texas Rangers are back at Globe Life Field Thursday night for their 2024 home opener against the Chicago Cubs — their first ever Opening Day as World Series champions.

The 2023 playoff season marked the beginning of a winning streak for the Rangers when they beat the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The Rangers continued to shock the baseball world when they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in November.

Team manager Bruce Bochy told reporters ahead of Thursday's game he reminded the players to enjoy that victory.

"Yeah, we got to get ready for the game, but this is a special time," he said. "Not just tonight, but next game when they get their rings. Really soak it in, because it's so hard to do."

North Texas fans are still giddy from that win. Tailgaters lined up in tents outside Globe Life Field Thursday afternoon with hats, shirts, necklaces and beer koozies bearing the World Series Champion markers proudly. Some said they arrived as early as 8 a.m. just to snag a spot on the grass.

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA Jesse Rivera, a Texas Rangers fan from Fort Worth, wears a Rangers jersey with a World Series 2023 patch while tailgating with his family ahead of the team's opening day game against the Chicago Cubs on March 28, 2024.

This was Grapevine resident Laura Reta’s 15th straight year tailgating for a Rangers home opener and the third with her parents. As a lifelong fan, she said the World Series win was surreal.

“There’s been years where we haven’t had great seasons,” Reta said. “But, you know, we see the camaraderie with them and how much they love the fans, and we love them just as much.”

Overall, the Rangers are 24-28 in season openers, and the team has won as many games as its lost at Globe Life Field. This is the second time the Rangers are playing the Cubs in their home opener, previously losing to Chicago in 2019.

This new season has Rangers fans wondering whether they can not only return to the World Series, but to win it again. Texas has been close before — the team made it to the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing both times.

If the Rangers win this year, they could become the first Major League Baseball team to win back-to-back World Series since the New York Yankees, who won three straight championships in 1998, 1999 and 2000.

Arlington resident Mike Lara said he won $8,000 when he took a chance and bet on the Rangers winning the World Series last year. He feels confident the team can do it again — even though they’re down several pitchers.

Toluwani Osibamowo / KERA Fans tailgate outside Globe Life Field in Arlington ahead of the Texas Rangers season opener game against the Chicago Cubs on March 28, 2024.

“If our offense can just do enough to keep us where we need to be in striking distance when those pitchers come back in June or July, I think we’ll have a great path to get back where we were,” Lara said.

Among the crowd of Rangers fans was a lone tent decked out in Chicago Cubs memorabilia. Marissa Lopez of Dallas — originally from Chicago — said she had been there since 9:30 a.m. with her family.

The Chicago Cubs are three-time World Series champions, but it’s been almost eight years since their last, which ended a 108-year World Series drought.

As she prepared peppers and onions to go on top of hot dogs while her husband grilled behind her, Lopez said she had yet to experience any bad blood from Rangers fans.

“It’s opening day, which is exciting for everybody,” Lopez said. “The most important part is bringing our family out, having a good time and enjoying the game.”

Globe Life Field will hang the team’s 2023 World Series Championship banner for the first time in history near the right field video board. The Rangers will also receive their Commissioner’s Trophy on the field.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Central Time. The game will broadcast nationally on ESPN.

