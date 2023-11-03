Live updates: Thousands line streets for Texas Rangers World Series parade in Arlington

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Arlington's Entertainment District Friday for a parade celebrating the first World Series title in Texas Rangers history.

By 9:15 a.m., lots M, N, and Q were full, Arlington police announced Friday. The lots were among several with free parking that started at 8 a.m. and were near the parade route.

The parade circling Globe Life Field kicks off at 12:15 p.m., and Arlington police are expecting large crowds for the victory party.

"The way its kind of been put to me: Imagine having two Cowboys games and three or four Rangers games going on at the same time," Arlington PD spokesperson Tim Ciesco told WFAA.

The station also reported fans were lined up by 6:30 p.m. the night before.

The city announced the parade shortly after the Rangers secured their first World Series title Wednesday night, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0.

Although the win happened on the road, North Texas fans celebrated Wednesday night at Globe Life Field, Texas Live!, area sports bars and anywhere playing the game on a screen. Even the Dallas Mavericks made sure to play the final moments of the World Series game at American Airlines Center's videoboards.

North Texas schools districts canceled or adjusted their Friday classes for the parade on Friday.

Arlington ISD announced it would cancel all classes so its students could enjoy the parade, but also because traffic from the parade could have complicated transportation to and from schools.

For those who didn't get canceled classes on Friday, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross issued a "very official" note for students to be excused from school.

University of Texas at Arlington President Jennifer Cowley said the energy on campus has been "fantastic" since Wednesday night.

Cowley spoke to KERA News Friday ahead of the parade, horns honking in the background.

"Even folks who weren't Rangers fans are Rangers fans now, and I think there's just a lot of hometown pride for the university and our students to be able to support our neighbors the Texas Rangers," she said.

Sidewalks near the beginning and end of the parade were packed with fans well before the 12:15 p.m. start.

By 10 a.m., lots L, C, D and S were also full.

Dallas resident Nicole Noble left for the parade at 7:30 a.m. and was lined up along the sidewalks in Arlington by 9:30 a.m. She brought her four-year-old son Conrad, who attended his first Texas Rangers game this year.

For a lifelong fan like Noble, watching the Rangers' World Series win felt like a "once in a lifetime experience" — although she hopes it's not once in a lifetime.

"History in the making, it's so exciting especially having a child that 's that much into it as well. That just makes it so much more enjoyable to see the light up on his face," she said.



Texas Rangers World Series parade route

The Texas Rangers World Series parade will start at 12:15 p.m. off Cowboys Way near Lot A. It will make a circle onto AT&T Way then Road to Six Flags before finishing off on Stadium Drive by Globe Life Field.

Major League Baseball The Texas Rangers World Series parade in Arlington begins off Cowboys Way near Lot A, heads west and makes its way up AT&T Way, then turns east on Road to Six Flags and south on Stadium Drive before finishing at Globe Life Field.

