Texas Rangers ALCS showdown against the Houston Astros means big bucks for Arlington

The Texas Rangers' three-game showdown against the Houston Astros during the American League Championship Series at Globe Life Field could bring in as much as $18 million in revenue to Arlington.

This is according to estimates by the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Brent DeRaad said the figure is based off conservative estimates of what fans will spend in the stands, at hotels and for transportation. The economic boon comes during what's normally a slow month for the city's entertainment district.

"What would have been otherwise a little bit of a down month, we think that it probably will end up being one of the top 10 months in Arlington's history," DeRaad said.

Data from the Oct. 10 playoff between the Rangers and Baltimore Orioles showed that about 7% of fans stayed at 24 Arlington hotels. That week, revenue for Arlington hotel rooms was up 16% compared to last year.

"These games are welcome, especially when we can do this in the middle of a week," DeRaad said.

"It really adds up for us in terms of just being able to generate revenue. That means tax revenue, jobs — just overall impact into this district and for Arlington as a whole."

Houston Astros tied the series 2-2 after beating the Rangers 10-3 Thursday night. Game 5 is set to start Friday at 4:07 p.m. at Globe Life Field.

