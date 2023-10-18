No place like home: Texas Rangers fans hopeful for ALCS sweep against the Houston Astros

The Texas Rangers return to Arlington tonight to face the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, and North Texas baseball fans are hoping for a sweep to take their hometown team to the World Series.

The Rangers lead the Astros 2-0 in the series. If the Rangers win Wednesday and Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field, they’ll clinch their first appearance in the World Series in over a decade.

Longtime Rangers fan Michael Kelly wasn’t sure he would get to witness this historic moment. He said he almost died three years ago from a congenital heart condition he didn’t know he had.

“I had so many complications after the surgery that I almost never made it through it,” Kelly said. “It was just a year, year and a half struggle to even get back on my feet.”

Between his rocky health and his family’s finances, Kelly said he was just ready to watch the game from his home in Tyler.

Then Wednesday morning, his wife surprised him with tickets to game four.

“I just started crying,” he said. “You know, the Rangers mean the world to me.”

Kelly, 62, remembers the era of eating hotdogs on hot metal bleachers at the old stadium, now Choctaw Stadium, long before the Rangers moved to Globe Life Field in 2020. He also remembers the heartbreak of the Rangers 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2011 World Series.

But Kelly said the veteran wisdom of Rangers manager Bruce Bochy and young centerfielder Evan Carter will be key to the team’s success this time around.

“Everybody loves the Cowboys,” Kelly said. “But I'll tell you what: The Rangers are slowly becoming the team that everybody wants to be associated with.”

Sally Marquez and her family are decades-long fans, too. Their bakery opened in 1990 and is now just a block away from Globe Life Field.

Marquez Bakery’s partnership with the Rangers’ stadium formed organically when workers came to eat at the restaurant over the years. Marquez said her family was honored when the stadium asked the bakery to supply red and blue torta buns for the new Big Tex Torta for the ALCS.

“We're a baseball family, but especially a Ranger family,” Marquez said. “So, this is exciting for us. It's been a while since, you know, we've all been this excited.”

She said the Rangers need to keep pitching well to maintain their lead against the Astros, who were last year's World Series champions. The Houston team could make its sixth Series appearance — the third in a row — if it wins the ALCS.

But Marquez said she has no doubts of the Rangers' success.

“Their pitching is strong and they're hungry, they're young, and they want it," Marquez said. "I have full confidence that they're going to go all the way.”

Wednesday and Thursday's games at Globe Life Field are scheduled to start at 7:03 p.m. If necessary, Game 5 will start at 4:07 p.m., also in Arlington.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.